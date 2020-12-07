24-year-old man suffers injuries to lower body following early morning shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth are now investigating after a man suffered injuries following a shooting incident early Monday morning.
Police were called to the 20 block of Burtis Street just after 7:30 a.m. Monday regarding a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the lower body.
The victim was sent to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.
Police say there is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.
