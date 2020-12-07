24-year-old man suffers injuries to lower body following early morning shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth are now investigating after a man suffered injuries following a shooting incident early Monday morning.

Police were called to the 20 block of Burtis Street just after 7:30 a.m. Monday regarding a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the lower body.

The victim was sent to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.