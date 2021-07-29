22-year-old man charged with 20 counts of forcible sodomy, 10 counts of abduction in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police have charged a 22-year-old man with 30 offenses relating to the sexual assault of another person.

Police say 22-year-old Tyreese L. McKeithan, of Portsmouth, was arrested Wednesday and charged with 20 counts of forcible sodomy and 10 counts of abduction.

The sexual assault was reported in March 2021. Police said all charges are related to one victim.

Police did not release additional information.

Victims of sexual assault should contact the Special Victims Unit at 757-393-8536.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

