22-year-old Farmville man arrested, accused of sodomy, rape, abduction in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A 22-year-old man from Farmville was arrested Monday and accused of several crimes including rape, abduction, sodomy, and more.

Police say 22-year-old Tyler A. Roark was arrested in Nottoway County on July 26 in connection with an incident initially reported on May 22 near the 4500 block of King Street in Portsmouth.



Roark is facing several charges including three counts of rape, three counts of abduction, four counts of forcible sodomy, two counts of aggravated sexual battery, and object sexual penetration.