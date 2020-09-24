21-year-old injured in shooting in Portsmouth Thursday

PORTSMOUTH, VA. (WAVY) — A 21-year-old was injured in a shooting Thursday evening in Portsmouth, police said.
The call came in reporting a person had a gunshot wound around 5:30 p.m., Portsmouth Police spokeswoman Victoria Varnedoe said.
The victim, a 21-year-old, was shot in the lower body.
Medics took the person to a local hospital to be treated for injuries police said were not considered life-threatening.
Police said there is no suspect information at this time.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest Posts:
- Suffolk city manager Patrick Roberts to resign
- Gov. Ralph Northam, first lady Pam Northam both test positive for COVID-19
- 89-year-old man who has to deliver pizzas to make ends meet gets $12K from TikTok fans
- Blog: Scattered rain showers into the weekend
- WATCH: Blue Angels fly over Pensacola in support of those impacted by Hurricane Sally