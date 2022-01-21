20-year-old wanted in connection with incident that sent women to hospital with gunshot, stab wounds

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Detectives in Portsmouth are searching for 20-year-old Jada Banks in connection with an incident that sent two women to the hospital.

Banks is wanted on charges of aggravated malicious wounding and stab/cut in committing or attempting a felony.

According to police, officers were called to the 2200 block of Elliot Avenue on January 17 and arrived to find one woman suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound and a second woman suffering from a life-threatening stab wound. They were both taken to local hospitals for treatment.

If you have any information on where detectives can locate Jada Banks, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 757–393–8536 or you can leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.