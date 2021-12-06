2 sought in connection to November homicide of Portsmouth woman

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are trying to track down two men considered persons of interest in the homicide of 46-year-old Lakisha Smith last month in Portsmouth.

23-year-old Larry A. Leary III and 19-year-old Taymiere D. Hargrove were last seen driving a black Audi Q7.

Police did not share additional information in an updated release on Monday, but Smith was killed the night before Thanksgiving. Police found her dead at Rodgers Place, near the convergence of George Washington Highway and Victory Blvd.