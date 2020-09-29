2 shot, 1 with life-threatening injuries, on Virginia Avenue in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say two males were shot on Virginia Avenue Monday night.

One has life-threatening injuries.

Police responded to the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue after receiving a call at 8:25 p.m. for a person with a gunshot wound.

Once on scene, officers found two males with gunshot wounds.

They were both taken to a local hospital. One has multiple life-threatening injuries and another has injuries not considered life-threatening to their “upper extremities.”

One of them is 18. It’s unclear if the second person is also an adult or juvenile, a police spokeswoman said.

There was no suspect information as of 9:10 p.m.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts: