2 shot, 1 with life-threatening injuries, on Virginia Avenue in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say two males were shot on Virginia Avenue Monday night.
One has life-threatening injuries.
Police responded to the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue after receiving a call at 8:25 p.m. for a person with a gunshot wound.
Once on scene, officers found two males with gunshot wounds.
They were both taken to a local hospital. One has multiple life-threatening injuries and another has injuries not considered life-threatening to their “upper extremities.”
One of them is 18. It’s unclear if the second person is also an adult or juvenile, a police spokeswoman said.
There was no suspect information as of 9:10 p.m.
