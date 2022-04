PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were pulled from a burning home in Portsmouth on Wednesday afternoon, firefighters say.

The call for the fire in the 4500 block of Greenwood Drive (at the Charlestowne Townhomes) came in just before 1 p.m.

The injury status of those pulled from the home however was still unknown as of 1:20 p.m., a fire official said. The fire was almost under control at that time.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.