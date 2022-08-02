PORSTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two men arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds early Tuesday morning. One of the men died, police confirmed.

According to police, the first man arrived at the hospital around 1:18 a.m. with a life-threatening injury. He later died from his injuries. Police have already identified the victim as 28-year-old Bernard Clack.

Portsmouth Police have confirmed an investigation on Portsmouth Boulevard near Deep Creek Boulevard Tuesday morning was connected to this deadly shooting. Video from the scene shows evidence markers lining the road. There were also two shoes at the scene.

Nearly 30 minutes later, a second man arrived at the hospital with a non life-threatening injury.

At this time, it is not known if these incidents are related.

10 On Your Side is working to learn what led up to the shootings and where the second one happened.

Evidence markers along Portsmouth Blvd. in Portsmouth, Va. on August 2, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Katie Collett/WAVY)

