2 men seriously injured in shooting on Evergreen Place in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say two men were seriously injured Friday evening in a shooting on Evergreen Place.

The call came in reporting the shooting around 5:15 p.m. in the 2500 block of Evergreen Place.

Officers arrived to find two men with serious injuries to the upper body and lower body.

The investigation is “very active” and there is no suspect information to release, police said around 6 p.m.

