PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say two men were injured following a shooting in Portsmouth Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, the two men walked in to a local hospital around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday with gunshot wounds. Both sustained non life-threatening injuries.
10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident including possible additional injuries and suspect information.
No further information has been released.
Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.