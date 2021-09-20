2 men injured after crash involving scooter, vehicle in Portsmouth Monday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police said two men were injured after a crash involving a scooter and vehicle in Portsmouth Monday night.

Police responded to the crash around 7:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of High Street and Mt. Vernon Avenue.

Two men were involved in the incident. Both were injured, but their injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

At least one man was taken to a hospital.

Police said it wasn’t clear what type of scooter was involved.

