2 men injured after crash involving scooter, vehicle in Portsmouth Monday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police said two men were injured after a crash involving a scooter and vehicle in Portsmouth Monday night.
Police responded to the crash around 7:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of High Street and Mt. Vernon Avenue.
Two men were involved in the incident. Both were injured, but their injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.
At least one man was taken to a hospital.
Police said it wasn’t clear what type of scooter was involved.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.