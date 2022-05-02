PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two men were injured, one critically, following a shooting late Sunday evening in Portsmouth.
According to Portsmouth Police, officers were sent to the 2600 block of Frederick Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. Sunday regarding a gunshot wound incident.
When they got to the scene, officers found two individuals who sustained injuries.
One of them, a 27-year-old man, had a non life-threatening injury. The other man, a 21-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries but is currently in stable condition according to police.
Investigators were able to obtain surveillance images of two vehicles they believe were involved in the shooting: a small blue SUV and a small white SUV.
No further information has been released.
Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.