PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two men were injured, one critically, following a shooting late Sunday evening in Portsmouth.

According to Portsmouth Police, officers were sent to the 2600 block of Frederick Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. Sunday regarding a gunshot wound incident.

When they got to the scene, officers found two individuals who sustained injuries.

One of them, a 27-year-old man, had a non life-threatening injury. The other man, a 21-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries but is currently in stable condition according to police.

Investigators were able to obtain surveillance images of two vehicles they believe were involved in the shooting: a small blue SUV and a small white SUV.

No further information has been released.

Frederick Blvd Shooting, May 2, 2022 (Courtesy – PPD)

