PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say two men died and two other people were injured following a crash in Portsmouth Tuesday evening.

According to Portsmouth police, the call for the two-vehicle crash came in just after 6 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Frederick Boulevard and Deep Creek Boulevard.

There is still limited information, however police say two died following the crash. Another man and a woman sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Frederick Blvd crash, July 12, 2022 (WAVY Photo – Andrew Robinson)

