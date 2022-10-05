PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Two men have been arrested following an armed robbery in August that left two people injured.

According to a press release, police responded to a reported armed robbery on August 27 at the Green Acres Presbyterian Church near the 3100 block of Hanley Avenue.

Police say a retired Portsmouth Fire Department Deputy Chief and his son were landscaping at the church when two men in a Kia robbed the son at gunpoint.

The suspects then fire their weapons at the retired Deputy Chief and rammed him into a fence with their vehicle.

The suspect got away with the victim’s wallet, IDs and money.

Taveon Calhoun ( Photo Courtesy: Portsmouth Police Department) Taquan Robinson ( Photo Courtesy: Portsmouth Police Department)

Virginia Beach Police Department Detectives assisted in the case and were able to identify and arrest the suspects. They have been identified as Taveon Calhoun and Taquan Robinson.

Calhoun is charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony, attempted malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm.

Robinson was charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony, attempted aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm and shooting in public.