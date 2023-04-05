PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Two juveniles have been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a 17-year-old seriously injured on Headwind Lane.

On March 27, on the 3800 block of Headwind Lane, a 17-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

During an investigation, a search warrant near the 4200 block of Meadowview Road, two juveniles were arrested and a firearm was recovered.

A 15-year-old was charged in connection to an aggravated assault that happened near 3800 Headwind Lane.

The juvenile was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a violent felon, possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of a firearm by an underage person.

The juvenile was also wanted for a probation violation. He is currently in the custody of Chesapeake Juvenile Services.