2 injured in shooting in Portsmouth Monday afternoon

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police said two people were injured Monday in a shooting

Police said the shooting was reported at 4:45 p.m. in the 2100 block of Queen Street in Portsmouth.

Both victims are males. One had injuries to the torso, and the other to the upper body, a police spokeswoman said.

Police did not release additional information as of 5:20 p.m.

