PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday night in Portsmouth.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 7:37 p.m. in the 100 block of Howard Street. Police say and adult man and woman were both transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.