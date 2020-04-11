2 in custody following vehicle pursuit in stolen vehicle, Portsmouth Police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say there are two people in custody after a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle Friday night.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Misty Holley said the pursuit started at 7:33 p.m. when a stolen vehicle failed to yield to police officers near South Street at Washington Street.

Two people were later taken into custody.

There were no injuries or reported property damage reported from the incident, Holley said.

