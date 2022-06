PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday after a car crashed into a Portsmouth seafood restaurant.

Portsmouth police say they responded for the two-car crash just before 4:30 p.m. to Darla’s Seafood at 4010 George Washington Highway.

Photos show the damage to the front of the restaurant after one of the cars went inside.

Portsmouth police didn’t have information about the cause or whether anyone was cited, but said the two people had minor injuries.