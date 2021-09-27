2 Hampton Roads mayors chosen for latest Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative class

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Two local mayors in Hampton Roads are part of 38 mayors chosen for an intensive education program with the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative.

Faculty members from Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School as well as world-class experts from Bloomberg Philanthropies’ global network are hosting the year-long program for the mayors.

Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck and Portsmouth Mayor Shannon E. Glover will join other mayors attending classroom sessions focused on management and leadership practices and use case studies and workshops developed at Harvard.

There is no cost to the city for the program; all costs are paid by Bloomberg Philanthropies.

The leadership program was created in 2017 in collaboration between Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies, and Harvard University. The program has already worked with 400 mayors and 1,300 senior city officials in 478 cities worldwide.



The initiative will connect the mayors to some of the university’s top educators, coaching from experts, a network of peers, and technical assistance.

