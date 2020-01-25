2 dogs dead following overnight fire in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Officials say two dogs died as a result of an overnight fire in Portsmouth.

According Portsmouth Fire Chief Harrington, the fire occurred in the 100 block of Riverview Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Reports say two houses were affected by the fire and suffered “significant” damage as a result.

Officials say the bodies of two dogs were located, and they are still investigating the cause of fire.

10 On Your Side is still reaching out regarding other possible reported injuries during the incident.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.