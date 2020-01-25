2 dogs dead following overnight fire in Portsmouth

Portsmouth

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Officials say two dogs died as a result of an overnight fire in Portsmouth.

According Portsmouth Fire Chief Harrington, the fire occurred in the 100 block of Riverview Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Reports say two houses were affected by the fire and suffered “significant” damage as a result.

Officials say the bodies of two dogs were located, and they are still investigating the cause of fire.

10 On Your Side is still reaching out regarding other possible reported injuries during the incident.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories