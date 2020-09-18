2 displaced after fire on Langley Circle in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — No one was hurt after a house fire Friday morning in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth firefights say it happened just before 4 a.m. on Langley Circle. The fire was marked under control not long after crews arrived.

Two people were displaced but are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Portsmouth Fire Marshal’s Office.

