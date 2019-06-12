2 charged in connection to Portsmouth shooting that killed 1, injured 3

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two Virginia Beach men were arrested this week in connection to a quadruple shooting in Portsmouth that killed one man and injured three others.

Portsmouth Police said 21-year-old Tyquan R. Anderson and 23-year-old Eric A. Hoskins are facing multiple charges in the June 1 incident on Mt. Vernon Avenue that led to the death of 28-year-old Robert E. Artis Jr.

On Wednesday, police said an investigation led law enforcement to take Anderson and Hoskins into custody on Tuesday, June 11.

Police said detectives secured warrants for the arrests of Anderson and Hoskins, and requested help from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Detectives initially charged the two with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Anderson was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Marshals as well as Virginia Beach Police Fugitive and SWAT teams found Hoskins in the 3500 block of Windmill Drive the afternoon of June 11.

Chesapeake Police and Marshals found Anderson in the 2700 block of Conrad Avenue in Chesapeake later that evening.

Police said detectives later charged Anderson was with first-degree murder and an additional use of a firearm in the commission of a felony count.