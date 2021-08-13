2 boys shot, one with life-threatening injuries, Friday in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police said two boys were shot and injured Friday afternoon in Portsmouth.
Police responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound around 1:55 p.m. in the 3700 block of Deep Creek Boulevard in Portsmouth.
Officers arrived and found a male juvenile who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
At 4:16 p.m. there was a gunshot wound walk-in at a local hospital. That person was also a male juvenile. His injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.
Police believe the two boys’ injuries may be related to the same incident.
Police did not release the ages of the boys involved.
