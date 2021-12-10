2 boys shot, 1 seriously injured, in Portsmouth Friday night

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police said two boys were shot and injured Friday night on 7th Street.
One has life-threatening injuries, police said.
Dispatchers said the incident was reported in the 700 block of 7th Street just after 9 p.m.
Both boys were taken to a local hospital for treatment. One boy’s injuries are life-threatening, while the other’s are not.
Police didn’t release the ages of the boys who were shot.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.