2 boys shot, 1 seriously injured, in Portsmouth Friday night

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police said two boys were shot and injured Friday night on 7th Street.

One has life-threatening injuries, police said.

Dispatchers said the incident was reported in the 700 block of 7th Street just after 9 p.m.

Both boys were taken to a local hospital for treatment. One boy’s injuries are life-threatening, while the other’s are not.

Police didn’t release the ages of the boys who were shot.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

