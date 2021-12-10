2 boys shot, 1 seriously injured, in Portsmouth Friday night

Portsmouth

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Portsmouth Police Generic

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police said two boys were shot and injured Friday night on 7th Street.

One has life-threatening injuries, police said.

Dispatchers said the incident was reported in the 700 block of 7th Street just after 9 p.m.

Both boys were taken to a local hospital for treatment. One boy’s injuries are life-threatening, while the other’s are not.

Police didn’t release the ages of the boys who were shot.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10