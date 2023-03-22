PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested two people in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old man in Portsmouth over the weekend.

Police arrested 20-year-old Brandon M. Riddick and 36-year-old Janet M. Hatcher on Monday following the shooting death of 20-year-old Tyler Bardill.

Police say the call for the incident came in around 6:25 p.m. Saturday near the 1200 block of Frederick Boulevard.

The victim was sent to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Riddick has been charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Hatcher has been charged with second-degree murder in the principal second.

Janet M Hatcher (Courtesy – Portsmouth police) Brandon M Riddick (Courtesy – Portsmouth police)

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.