19-year-old woman shot in Portsmouth Wednesday night

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A young woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound Wednesday night.
Portsmouth Police confirmed officers responded to the 1100 block of Fayette Street around 9:35 p.m. for the report of a shooting.
Officers arrived on scene and located a 19-year-old woman suffering from a serious injury.
There is no suspect information.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.