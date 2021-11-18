19-year-old woman shot in Portsmouth Wednesday night

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A young woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound Wednesday night.

Portsmouth Police confirmed officers responded to the 1100 block of Fayette Street around 9:35 p.m. for the report of a shooting.

Officers arrived on scene and located a 19-year-old woman suffering from a serious injury.

There is no suspect information.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

