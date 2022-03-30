PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they are looking for a 19-year-old accused in a shooting that injured 3 people in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth police say 19-year-old Tyquan Blunt is facing multiple charges including possession of a firearm by a felon, failing to obtain a background check to obtain a firearm, giving false information to mislead police, and shooting in a street.

The charges stem from a shooting on March 23 that injured three people. Police got the call for the shooting just before 11 a.m. that day and said all three victims, two men and one woman, are in stable condition and are being treated at a local hospital.

Images from the scene show police blocking off the streets and crime tape at BP gas station at the intersection.

Someone who works nearby told WAVY’s Marielena Balouris that there was a car turning from Deep Creek onto Frederick when the shooting started. He said that the car was riddled with bullets and eventually crashed into a pole.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.