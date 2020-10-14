19-year-old man in the Navy killed following Portsmouth shooting, suspect in custody

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are now investigating after a 19-year-old man in the Navy was killed in a shooting Monday evening.

Officers were initially sent to the 20 block of Woodland Street around 8:30 p.m. Monday for shots fired.

Officials say a walk-in patient with a gunshot wound was later reported at a local hospital.

The victim later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead just after 9 p.m.

Police identified the victim as 19-year-old Darius D. Whitted with the U.S. Navy.

One suspect was taken into custody for 2nd degree murder. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

