NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with two robberies in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth police say 19-year-old D’Juan Jones Jr. was recently arrested in Newport News in connection with the robberies that occurred near the 500 block of Main Street and 50 block of Afton Parkway in Portsmouth.

Jones is facing several charges including robbery, conspiracy to commit a robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, malicious wounding, shooting across a roadway, and gang participation.

He is currently being held at the Newport News City Jail without bond.

D’Juan Jones Jr.