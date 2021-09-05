18-year-old shot, injured in Portsmouth Sunday night

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An 18-year-old man was shot and injured Sunday night in Portsmouth.
Police said the shooting was reported at 7:53 p.m. in the 1800 block of London Boulevard.
The 18-year-old’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Police were still investigating as of 8:45 p.m.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.