18-year-old shot, injured in Portsmouth Sunday night

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An 18-year-old man was shot and injured Sunday night in Portsmouth.

Police said the shooting was reported at 7:53 p.m. in the 1800 block of London Boulevard.

The 18-year-old’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police were still investigating as of 8:45 p.m.

