PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A 17-year-old boy was shot in Portsmouth Monday afternoon, police confirm.

Officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of Cedar Lane at 3:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting incident there. This is near Churchland High School. They arrived to find the teen victim, who was taken to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound.

WAVY has reached out to Portsmouth Police to ask about his condition. No other information has been released at this time.