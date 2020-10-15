17-year-old killed in shooting near Woodstock Street in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Thursday morning in Portsmouth.

Police say it happened around 10:50 a.m. near the 200 block of Woodstock Street. The caller said the teen had multiple gunshot wounds in the upper body and medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The teen’s name has not been released, but police say his family has been notified.

No suspect information is available at this time, but Portsmouth homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

Latest Posts: