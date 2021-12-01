17-year-old injured in shooting, Portsmouth police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a shooting that injured a 17-year-old boy.

According to police, the teen was shot around 11:50 a.m. and walked into a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

No other information was released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

