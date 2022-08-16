PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police say a 17-year-old male went to the hospital with a gunshot wound early Tuesday morning. He was one of at least three people shot in the city overnight.

Police announced the news about the 17-year-old at 12:37 a.m. and said his injury wasn’t believed to be life-threatening. Dispatchers said the scene was in the 2900 block of Berkley Avenue.

About 13 minutes later, police tweeted an adult male was shot in the 700 block of Broad Street and his injury was serious.

The first shooting happened late Monday night at Randolph Street and Elm Avenue. A man was shot and taken to the hospital with a non life-threatening injury.

At this time it’s unclear if any of the shootings are related. No suspect information is available.