17-year-old dies following overnight shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 17-year-old died following an overnight shooting in Portsmouth.

According to Portsmouth Police, officers responded to a local hospital regarding a call about a walk-in gunshot wound victim just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

The victim, a 17-year-old male, sustained life-threatening injuries, but later died.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible additional injuries and suspect information.

It is not yet clear where the shooting occurred.

No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.