16-year-old shot on Paul Jones Street in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) –A 16-year-old boy was shot Thursday afternoon in Portsmouth, police said.

Portsmouth police said Thursday night that the boy was shot in the “upper body” in the 90 block of Paul Jones Street.

Dispatchers said the call reporting the shooting came in around 2 p.m.

Police said the boy was receiving treatment, but didn’t have details on his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

