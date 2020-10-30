16-year-old girl shot, injured on Sugar Creek Circle in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police said a 16-year-old girl was injured in shooting Thursday night.
Police responded to the 3800 block of Sugar Creek Circle around 10:34 p.m. Thursday for a report of a gunshot wound victim.
They arrived and found the girl with injuries to her lower body. They are not considered life-threatening, police said.
There is no further information as of 11 p.m.
