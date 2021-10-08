16-year-old boy missing from Portsmouth, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy who was last seen on Friday afternoon.

According to police, 16-year-old Sean Clausson was last seen around 2:20 p.m. on Friday wearing SW khaki shorts with a blue logo, red shoes with hearts and possibly a green jacket.

Clausson is described as having blonde hair, with pink and blue tints. He is about 5’10 and weighs 165 to 175 pounds.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.