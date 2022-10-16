PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Portsmouth that left a man dead.

According to police, the 16-year-old is charged with second-degree murder (second principal), malicious shooting, concealing compounding evidence, accessory after the fact, and possession of a firearm by a minor.

These charges stem from a shooting on September 24 in the 200 block of Dale Drive. When officers arrived on scene, they found 22-year-old Ashanti Britt with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

19-year-old Elijah Drew was arrested in September and was charged in connection to the homicide.

Elijah Drew (Courtesy of Portsmouth police)

Drew was charged with concealing (or) compounding evidence.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.