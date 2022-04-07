PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An overnight fire has left 15 people displaced in Portsmouth.

Fire officials say they received multiple 911 calls for an apartment fire in the 100 block of Dahlgren Avenue. The calls came in just after 1:30 a.m.

Crews arrived on scene shortly after, locating a two-story, 8-unit multi-family structure with heavy fire and smoke coming from the second floor.

The fire damaged the residential structure, burning through the roof.

The fire was put out around 3:30 a.m.

13 adults and two children were displaced following the incident. Red Cross will be assisting the displaced residents.

No injures were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.