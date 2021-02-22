14 displaced by fire on Elm Avenue in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Fourteen people were displaced by a fire Monday at an apartment on Elm Avenue in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth Fire-Rescue and Emergency Services was called to a structure fire at a multi-family dwelling around 4:40 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Elm Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find flames and smoke coming from the roof of the building.

Firefighters from Portsmouth and Navy Region Mid-Atlantic attacked the fire from the building’s interior and brought it under control.

No injuries were reported by either residents or firefighters, but there was enough smoke and water damage to displace 14 residents.

The American Red Cross was contact to assist with sheltering the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Portsmouth Fire Marshals Office.

(Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Fire-Rescue)

(Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Fire-Rescue)

(Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Fire-Rescue)

