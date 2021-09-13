12-year-old girl shot in Portsmouth; suspect arrested

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police received a call from a 12-year-old girl Sunday evening stating that she had been shot.

Officers arrived on scene, in the 70th block of Decatur Street, around 5:15 p.m. and located the young victim. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. 10 On Your Side has reached out to police for information on her current condition.

Working with witnesses, police arrested and charged 61-year-old Alex G. Eduria in connection with the incident. His charges include aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm, abduction, brandishing a firearm and reckless handling of a firearm.

Eduria is being held without bond.

