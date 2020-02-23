11 people, including 5 children, displaced following Portsmouth fire

Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Eleven people were displaced by a fire in Portsmouth Sunday morning.

According to reports, first responders got the call for the fire just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the 15 block of Phelps Avenue in Portsmouth.

Red Cross Virginia officials confirmed that eleven people, including six adults and five children, were displaced following the fire.

No further information have been released.

