11 people, including 5 children, displaced following Portsmouth fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Eleven people were displaced by a fire in Portsmouth Sunday morning.

According to reports, first responders got the call for the fire just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the 15 block of Phelps Avenue in Portsmouth.

Red Cross Virginia officials confirmed that eleven people, including six adults and five children, were displaced following the fire.

UPDATE: We are supporting six adults and five children displaced by this fire. https://t.co/Sk2ohENAAM — Red Cross Virginia (@VARedCross) February 23, 2020

No further information have been released.

