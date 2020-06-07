10-year-old organizes Black Lives Matter protest for kids in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Today a Black Lives Matter protest was held in Olde Towne Portsmouth. The organizer behind it, a 10-year-old girl, hoping to make a difference.

“If people saw a little 10-year-old, it might encourage them to use their voice,” said Adriana LoMonaco.

She tells 10 on Your Side today’s protest started with an idea.



She wants there to be an end to racial injustice.



“I said, ‘Mom I want to organize a little march’,” said Adriana.



With the support of her mom, it came together.



“I think it’s really important that we start listening to our children,” said mother Shawna LoMonaco.



They posted the event on social media, and families came out to support the cause.

“I’m hoping we show love and support to our black community and that was the emphasis we want to give. But we also want to speak to our white community and start saying we need to stand up and be allies,” said Shawna.



The walk started at the Children’s Museum and went to the city hall, where city leaders spoke to the crowd.



“If somebody isn’t proud of me, I’m proud of myself,” said Adriana.



They held a moment of silence and continued marching through the Olde Towne streets, holding signs.

Latest Posts