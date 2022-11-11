PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after several animals were found dead inside a home in Portsmouth Thursday.

Details are still limited, however, Portsmouth police have confirmed with 10 On Your Side that 10 animals were found dead inside the home in the 1600 block of Lyontine Lane Thursday.

10 On Your Side crew at the scene reported a “horrible” smell as authorities went in and out of the home to investigate and remove the dead animals. Crews in hazmat suits could be seen working the scene.

No further information has been released.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.