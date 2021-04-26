Man sustains life-threatening injuries after shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man sustained life-threatening injuries in a shooting near Yorktown Avenue and High Street in Portsmouth Monday.

The call reporting the shooting came in around 10:30 p.m., police said.

Details about the victim or any suspects were not immediately released.

Three men were also injured in a separate shooting earlier Monday night.

One of those men was critically injured, while the other two men’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.

