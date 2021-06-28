1 shot, injured on Broad Street in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police said one person was shot and injured on Broad Street Monday night — the second shooting reported within about an hour.

Police said a person with a gunshot wound was reported in the 1000 block of Broad Street around 10:10 p.m.

The person’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The shooting came about an hour after a firefighter and civilian were shot in an incident on Surry Street.

