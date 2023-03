PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man was injured in a shooting in Portsmouth early Monday morning.

Portsmouth Police say on March 21 they received a report of a shooting near the 4200 block of Greenwood Drive just before midnight.

Police say the incident happened on March 20 and it involved a man with a minor gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No further information at this time.